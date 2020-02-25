Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DGP Has Tendered Apology, CM Informs Punjab Assembly

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh informed the state assembly that Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has tendered an apology for his purported remarks made in connection with the Kartarpur Corridor.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 12:31 PM IST

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh.

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday informed the state assembly that Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta has tendered an apology for his purported remarks made in connection with the Kartarpur Corridor. "The DGP has tendered apology," Singh told the floor of the House and said "anybody can make mistake". The chief minister also lashed out at Pakistan, claiming that its spy agency ISI had an objective to disturb peace in Punjab. "We have to be on our toes," Singh said.

He also expressed commitment of his government that the Kartarpur Corridor would not be allowed to be shut. The chief minister further gave details about busting of several terror modules and recovery of arms and ammunition. DGP Gupta has been facing ire of the opposition parties for his purported statement on the Kartarpur Corridor.

Opposition parties had said that Gupta had told a national daily that "Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning as an ordinary chap and by the evening he comes back as a trained terrorist actually. You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED". The DGP also reportedly said some elements based in the neighbouring country were "trying to woo the pilgrims and making overtures to them". However, Gupta on Sunday said incase any remark made by him inadvertently has caused any hurt to people of the state, he expresses his sincere regret. The DGP had earlier on Saturday said he was being "misunderstood or wilfully misconstrued" as his remarks strictly pertained the security and safety of Punjab and India.

