DGTR Reviewing Need for Continued Imposition of Anti-dumping Duty on Ammonium Nitrate from 3 Nations

The commerce ministry’s investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need for continuing imposition of anti-dumping duty on ammonium nitrate imported from Russia, Iran and Georgia, following a complaint from the domestic industry.

Smartchem Technologies Ltd has filed an application before the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for initiation of a sunset review investigation concerning imports of ammonium nitrate originating in or exported from Russia, Georgia and Iran.

The applicant has alleged that expiry of anti-dumping duty on the import of the product from these countries is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. So, it has requested for continuation of the anti-dumping duty levied on the imports, according to a notification of the Directorate.

The product is used in manufacturing slurry-based and emulsion-based explosives which are in turn used for mining and infrastructure purposes. It is also used as a fertiliser in many countries. However, in lndia, it is not included under the definition of fertilisers under the Fertiliser Control Order, 1985. On the basis of the duly substantiated application by the domestic industry, and “having satisfied itself, of the facts available…the authority hereby initiates the sunset review investigation," it said.

The DGTR would examine whether the expiry of existing duties is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and impact the domestic industry. The current duty on the product would expire on September 11, 2022.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

