Dhaka Court Sentences Six People to Death for 2017 Murder of Couple in Bid to Grab Land

A court in Dhaka on Sunday sentenced six people to death for killing a retired primary school teacher and his wife in a bid to grab their land.

"The killers did not even spare a school teacher," Judge Abu Zafar M. Kamruzzaman of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 of Dhaka said in his verdict.

The convicts were identified as Swapan Kumar Das, Zahidul Islam, Farhad, Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, Manjurul Islam and Shoyan Mia.

According to the prosecution, Das, along with his associates, killed his step-brother Anil Kumar Das, a retired teacher of a primary school in Tangail, and his wife Kalpana Rani at their home at Rasulpur on July 26, 2017, to grab their property.

Later, police recovered the bodies of the couple from the septic tank of their house.

Victims' son Nirmal Kumar Das had filed a case with Tangail Sadar police station.

On September 17, 2018, the investigation officer of the case submitted a charge sheet against the accused, and the court framed charges against them on August 7, 2019.