Dhaka Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Dhaka (ढाका), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Dhaka is part of 4. Sheohar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,11,169 eligible electors, of which 1,63,716 were male, 1,47,170 female and 18 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,85,342 eligible electors, of which 1,50,674 were male, 1,34,653 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,31,228 eligible electors, of which 1,22,668 were male, 1,08,560 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dhaka in 2015 was 78. In 2010, there were 38.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Faisal Rahman of RJD won in this seat by defeating Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of BJP by a margin of 19,197 votes which was 10.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 46.97% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Pawan Kumar Jaiswal of IND won in this seat defeating Faisal Rahman of JDU by a margin of 1,649 votes which was 1.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37.98% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 21. Dhaka Assembly segment of Sheohar Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Rama Devi won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sheohar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Dhaka are: Pawan Kumar Jaiswal (BJP), Faisal Rahman (RJD), Ram Pukar Sinha (RLSP), Abhijit Singh (JAPL), Dr. Rajan Jaiswal (PP), Ramkrit Paswan (JSHD), Md. Kasim Ansari (IND), Chandradip Kumar (IND), Md Salim Mansuri (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 65.34%, while it was 54.8% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 290 polling stations in 21. Dhaka constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 264. In 2010 there were 231 polling stations.

Extent:

21. Dhaka constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ghorasahan and Dhaka. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Dhaka seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Nepal adjoining seats: Nepal.

The total area covered by Dhaka is 275.1 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Dhaka is: 26°44'37.7"N 85°10'09.5"E.

