Dhaka Under Severe Dengue Outbreak, 750 People Hospitalized in 24 Hours this Week

Dengue has become a severe health menace in many parts of the world. However, it has worst-affected parts of Asia and Africa. So much so, that many Global Health Agencies have ordered travel restrictions in many countries of south-east Asia. Dengue, a mosquito-borne disease, is caused by the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. Co-incidentally, the same mosquito species is responsible for the transmission of other mosquito-borne diseases, including yellow fever, chikungunya, Zika fever and Mayaro.

In the latest report, Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh is suffering the worst dengue outcome. The number of infected patients being admitted to hospitals is increasing tremendously. In fact, a total of 750 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals across Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, between Wednesday, September 11, and Thursday, September 12.

Till Thursday, as much as 237 patients were admitted in Dhaka alone, while 513 patients were admitted in districts outside Dhaka. Sadly, the official death toll has now reached 60.

The numbers have seen no respite, despite continuous efforts. So far, a total of 60 dengue patients have died across Bangladesh from January 1 till September 12, according to the data collected Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services. However, the unofficial death toll is reported to be over 151, so far.

As per the official data, as collected by DGHS, as many as 1,355 patients are currently receiving treatment in 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka, whereas 1,674 people are undergoing treatment outside Dhaka.

The number of people suffering from dengue this year is more alarming, with as many as 79,367 people have been affected by dengue from January 1 till September 12. Among those admitted, a total of 76,141 have been released from their respective hospitals and clinics after treatment.

The numbers were released in a press release issued on Thursday by the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). It also read that the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals in the country were 3,029.

