At least 14 people including three children were killed after a massive fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Tuesday. The casualties are expected to increase as several people are trapped in the building.

Among the deceased including seven women, three men and three children. The blaze erupted at 6 pm at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad’s Joraphatak area, around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi. Five fire engines are engaged to douse the fire. Over a dozen ambulances on the spot.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed condolences over the tragedy and said the district administration is working on a war footing.

धनबाद के आशीर्वाद टावर अपार्टमेंट में आग लगने से लोगों की मृत्यु अत्यंत मर्माहत करने वाली है। जिला प्रशासन द्वारा युद्ध स्तर पर कार्य किया जा रहा है तथा हादसे में घायल लोगों को उपचार उपलब्ध कराया जा रहा है। मैं खुद पूरे मामले को देख रहा हूँ।— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 31, 2023

“At least eight persons were charred to death in the incident of fire. Several others are injured. Rescue operation is underway," Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Singh told PTI.

जोड़ाफाटक के आशीर्वाद अपार्टमेंट में आग लगने से 13 की मौत हो गई है और कई लोग अपार्टमेंट में फंसे है | pic.twitter.com/kAOATkAdyk— News18 Jharkhand (@News18Jharkhand) January 31, 2023

Singh, who is monitoring the operation on the spot along with senior police officers, said the exact number of people who died and suffered injuries is yet to be ascertained.

SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said several people were present in the apartment to attend a marriage function. “The cause of the fire is still not known. We’re focusing on rescue. Injured shifted to hospital," ANI quoted him as saying.

Last week, five people were killed in a fire in a nursing home in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad. The fire broke out in the storeroom of the nursing home-cum-private house in Bank More area of Dhanbad.

