Dhanbad DRM Office Closed for 3 Days after 27 Staffers Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Dhanbad Divisional Railway Divisional Manager's (DRM) office has been closed for three-days till Sunday for sanitisation after 27 employees tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

Assistant personnel officer (APO) Neeraj Kumar issued an order for closure of the DRM office (barring control room) from August 21 to 23 for comprehensive sanitisation.

"In the wake of 27 staff testing positive, the divisional office has been completely closed till Sunday. All staff would work from home and make themselves available on mobile or electronics communication during duty hours. However Railway Control Room would remain open", the APO said in his notice.

An official said samples of 497 staff of the DRM office were tested for COVID-19 of which 27 were found positive.

This is for the third time that the DRM office has been closed for sanitisation after officers and staff were found COVID-19 positive.

The DRM office was first closed in April for sanitisation and again in July after staff and officers were found coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, Dhanbad district on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 309 cases including 125 people in the collieries of a private steel company, an official said.