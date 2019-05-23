English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhanbad (धनबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhanbad (धनबाद) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Dhanbad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.22% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 7.31%. The estimated literacy level of Dhanbad is 75.49%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,92,954 votes which was 25.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.51% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 31 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 58,047 votes which was 7.13% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.08% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhanbad was: Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,32,038 men, 8,57,981 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhanbad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhanbad is: 23.7953 86.431
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धनबाद, झारखंड (Hindi); ধানবাদ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); धनबाद, झारखंड (Marathi); ધનબાદ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); தன்பாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ధన్ బాద్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಧನ್ಬಾದ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ധൻബാദ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Pashupati Nath Singh
BJP
Pashupati Nath Singh
LEADING
In 2009, Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 58,047 votes which was 7.13% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.99% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 32 contestants in 2009.
Dhanbad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Meghnath Rawani
AITC
--
--
Madhvi Singh
Nota
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Siddharth Gautam
PPI(D)
--
--
Deepak Kumar Das
AMB
--
--
Mantosh Kumar Mandal
SUCI
--
--
Ram Lal Mahto
SP
--
--
Meraj Khan
APOI
--
--
Mihir Chandra Mahato
BJP
--
--
Pashupati Nath Singh
IND
--
--
K.C. Singh Raj
IND
--
--
Prem Prakash Paswan
IND
--
--
Umesh Paswan
AIFB
--
--
Heera Lal Shankhvar
BMP
--
--
Sudhir Kumar Mahato
IND
--
--
Bamapada Bauri
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Sanjay Paswan
IND
--
--
Varun Kumar
IND
--
--
Lakshmi Devi
INC
--
--
Kirti Azad
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.53% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.08% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhanbad was: Pashupati Nath Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,32,038 men, 8,57,981 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhanbad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhanbad is: 23.7953 86.431
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धनबाद, झारखंड (Hindi); ধানবাদ, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); धनबाद, झारखंड (Marathi); ધનબાદ, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); தன்பாத், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ధన్ బాద్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಧನ್ಬಾದ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ധൻബാദ്, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results