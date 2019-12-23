Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Raj Sinha of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

40. Dhanbad (धनबाद), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Dhanbad (धनबाद) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Dhanbad is part of 7. Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.4% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 31.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.71%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 4,32,315 eligible electors, of which 2,33,103 were male, 1,99,204 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Dhanbad, there are 6882 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3555 are male, 3325 are female and 2 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2396 voters in the 80+ age category and 5887 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Dhanbad Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Raj Sinha LEADING INC -- -- Mannan Mallick BSP -- -- Ram Janma Prasad JVMP -- -- Saroj Kumar Singh MCO -- -- Biru Anand Singh JMM(U) -- -- Mani Lal Mahto SP -- -- Meraj Khan BDP -- -- Mohammad Faisal Khan AAP -- -- Raj Kumar Soni HAM(S) -- -- Ram Vinay Singh CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Rahul Kumar Paswan LJP -- -- Vikash Ranjan JD(U) -- -- Vipin Kumar IND -- -- Umesh Paswan IND -- -- Ranjeet Singh IND -- -- Lakshmi Devi IND -- -- Sanjay Paswan IND -- -- K.c. Singh Raj IND -- -- Surendra Kumar AJSU -- -- Pradeep Mohan Sahay PPOI(D) -- -- Binod Chandrawanshi IND -- -- Meghnath Rawani

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,83,351 eligible electors, of which 2,10,986 were male, 1,72,363 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,71,634.

Dhanbad has an elector sex ratio of 854.58.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Raj Sinha of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 52997 votes which was 23.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.13% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 890 votes which was 0.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.03% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 40. Dhanbad Assembly segment of Dhanbad Lok Sabha constituency. Dhanbad Parliament seat was won by BJP's Pashupati Nath Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 24 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.27%, while it was 42.75% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 458 polling stations in 40. Dhanbad constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 427.

Extent: 40. Dhanbad constituency comprises of the following areas of Dhanbad district of Jharkhand: Dhanbad, Putki and Kenduadih police stations in Dhanbad Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Dhanbad is: 23.7731 86.3932.

