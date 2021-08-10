Dhanbad Judge Death: CBI Conducts Forensic Psychology Tests on Two Accused

Struggling to get a breakthrough in the Dhanbad judge's death case, the CBI on Tuesday carried out forensic psychology tests on two persons arrested so far, a police officer said. CCTV footages had showed that Uttam Anand, additional district and sessions judge of Dhanbad court, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene. Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Auto driver Lakhan Verma and his assistant Rahul Verma were subsequently arrested. The CBI, which took over the case from the Jharkhand Police, has been given the custody of the arrested duo for five days by a local court.

With the five-day remand of the two accused ending on Tuesday, the central probe agency decided to use advanced technology to find out the truth, the police officer, who did not wish to be named, said. Meanwhile, several officials confirmed that the CBI has received permission to conduct narco tests on the two accused, but the agency hasn't been able to do it so far due to lack of facilities in Dhanbad.

Earlier in the day, probe agency officials inspected the accident site at Randhir Verma Chowk, the third time in four days. Last weekend, the CBI, along with its Central Forensic Scientific Lab (CFSL) team, had twice recreated the scene and circumstances that led to the judge's death. The three-wheeler used in the incident and the two accused were also taken to the spot for the exercise.

