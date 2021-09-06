Dhanbad's JP Hospital Denies Treatment Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

A hospital in Dhanbad allegedly denied treatment to a patient under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Not just that, when the relatives ran out of money, the security guard of JP Hospital in Dhanbad thrashed them, causing severe injuries to three people. An elderly woman fell unconscious during the incident. Even more surprising is the fact that the hospital that denied the patient treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana is owned by and managed by Dhanbad District BJP Officer, Pradeep Mandal.

Arun Rajak, a resident of the East Tundi Police Station area, admitted her pregnant wife to JP Hospital for treatment. The family was informed that their patient would receive treatment under the under Pradhanmantri Ayushman Bharat Card in the hospital. The victims have accused the hospital staff of taking their Ayushman Bharat and Aadhar cards. Besides, they kept asking for money for the treatment of the patient.

When attendants expressed inability to pay the money, the guard and the hospital administration started misbehaving with them, turning into a brawl between the two sides.

Arun Kumar Rajak says that he had asked the hospital staff to discharge the patient, but the administration refused to discharge the patient, insisting relatives deposit the

money. Following this, the guard and the employees started beating the relatives causing injuries to three more people. Hospital manager Pradeep Mandal says that only a small argument took place. Commenting on a relative’s head injury, he said that even if someone falls down on the floor, he may get injured.

