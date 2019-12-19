Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dhankhar Asks Mamata to Withdraw Her Statement on Seeking UN-monitored Referendum on CAA, NRC

Speaking at a rally in the city on Thursday afternoon, Mamata Banjerjee challenged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a United Nation-monitored referendum on the Act and NRC.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
File photos of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
File photos of West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to withdraw her statement challenging the BJP-led government at the Centre to go for a UN-monitored referendum on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC.

Dhankhar took to the Twitter and said that as a citizen of the country he was "distressed, pained and hurt" at Banerjee's statement and hoped that the chief minister would "definitely pay heed" to his request as nobody should "compromise our nationalism".

"@MamataOfficial. I appeal CM Mamata Bannerjee to please withdraw her reported statement.Let there be an impartial organisation like United Nations or National Human Rights Commission hold a referendum to see how many people are in favour or against Citizenship (Amendment) Act," he tweeted.

"We must never compromise our Nationalism. NATION HAS ALWAYS TO BE FIRST. Am sure CM Mamata Bannerjee will heed my humble request and withdraw forthwith her reported statement. Am distressed, pained and hurt as citizen of this great Nation at such a statement," he said in another tweet later.

Speaking at a rally in the city on Thursday afternoon, Banjerjee challenged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to go for a United Nation-monitored referendum on the Act and NRC.

She had also said that BJP will have to quit if it fails in the "mass vote".

The Trinamool Congress supremo, a strident critic of the saffron party, alleged that the BJP was trying to brand protests against CAA as a fight between Hindus and Muslims in the country.

"Just because BJP has got the majority it does not mean that they can do whatever they want. If it has guts, it should go for a United Nations-monitored referendum on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the NRC," Banerjee said.

Dhankhar, who has often been at loggerheads with the TMC government in the state on various issues, has been urging people to stop protesting against the new citizenship law as the Supreme Court has refused to stay its operation.

The apex court had on Wednesday decided to examine the constitutional validity of the Act but refused to stay its operation.

