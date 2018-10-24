Dhanteras 2018: Date, Puja Timings, Its Significance and Rituals

The festive season is upon us in its entire splendor. This year Diwali is going to be celebrated on Novermeber 7, 2018. However, every year the festival of lights is preceded by many small festivals.This array of festivities starts with Dhanteras, and is followed by Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and finally Bhai Dooj.This year, Dhanteras falls on 5th November 2018. Also known as Dhantrayadashi, Dhanteras is celebrated in the month of Kartik on the thirteenth day of Kartika Krishna Paksha. On this auspicious day, devotees worship Goddess of wealth Laxmi and Lord Kuber.The highlight of this festival is the unique tradition of buying gold, silver items or new utensils on this day.This year Dhanteras would be celebrated on 5th November 2018.Dhanteras Puja Mahurat = 6:05 PM to 8:01 PMDuration = 1 Hour 55 MinutesPradosh Kaal = 5:29 PM to 8:07 PMVrishabha Kaal = 6:05 PM to 8:01 PMTrayodashi Tithi Starts = 01:24 AM on 5th November 2018Trayodashi Tithi Ends = 11:46 PM on 5th November 2018 (Source drikpanchang.com)As per old traditions and customs, Hindus clean their houses before Diwali celebrations and by the time of Dhanteras, they ensure that every corner is spick and span.The reason behind this is that on this day, it is believed that Goddess Laxmi takes shelter in people’s homes. "Dhan" in Sanskrit means wealth.Dhanteras is considered as an extremely auspicious day to make new purchases, especially gold or silver articles and new utensils. It is believed that new "Dhan" (wealth) or some form of precious metal signifies good luck and these new purchase is said to ensure the inflow of both wealth and luck throughout the year.Nowadays, it is common for people to make other kinds of purchases such as automobiles or TV, refrigerators etc. This is why all major stores and outlets have so many lucrative discounts on Dhanteras.There are many legends and folklores associated with the ritual of buying new utensils and jewellery.According to one such myth, King Hima's daughter-in-law saved his son from the god of death Yamraj who had appeared in the disguise of a snake.She prevented him from entering the room by placing a heap of gold jewellery and silver coins along with lots of diyas at the door. The glittering jewellery and the bright diyas blinded him and he returned without the King's son who was destined to die on the fourth day of his marriage. Similarly, buying gold and silver jewellery or new utensils is said to protect you against ill luck and is said to be the harbinger of prosperity.On this day, people worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Kuber by singing bhajans or devotional songs. In Maharashtra, Naivedya of traditional sweets is offered to the Goddess.