Here is When Dhanteras Shubh Muharat Begins and Ends This Year

Dhanteras, an auspicious festival that is celebrated two days before Diwali, will be celebrated on November 5, this year. Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi 2018 is a revered occasion, which is celebrated Hindus across the globe as a festival of health, wealth and prosperity.Usually, the day is marked by Hindu devotees by worshipping Laxmi Puja and purchasing ‘wealth’ in the form of gold and silver ornaments and new utensils. Devotees believe that ‘wealth attracts wealth’ which is why people flock to electronic and jewellery stores to shop for ‘wealth’.Dhanteras also marks the birthday of Dhanwantri, the physician of Gods and the master teacher of all physicians, which is why the day is also known as is also known as Dhanvantri Triodashi.This year the ‘Shubh muhurat’ (auspicious time) for Dhanteras purchase begins from 07:07 in the morning to 07:30 in the evening.The Triodashi Muhurta can be precisely classified in three stages as below:1. 7:07 am to 9:15 am2. 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm3. 5:35 pm to 07:30 pmOn the day of Dhanteras, devotees worship a variety of five Gods, namely – Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Mahesh. However, usually, it is the purchase of metal items, preferably gold, which predominates during this festival.Devotees also light Yamadeep or lamps for the God of Death – Yamraj outside their homes, to ward off ill health and avoid untimely death in the family.