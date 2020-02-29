Dhanushkodi: The Indian Coastal Town Located 24 kms Away from Sri Lanka
India shares the nearest land border from its neighbor Sri Lanka through the coastal town of Dhanushkodi. On Wednesday, two swimmers covered the water distance between Sri Lanka and India in just 7 hours.
Adam AG Moss from United Kingdoms and Eddie Al-Ming H from United Stated of America swam across the Palk Strait between Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka and Dhanushkodi in India. The duo started their journey at 5 am from Sri Lanka and reached the Indian Maritime Boundary Line at 12.05pm.
Though this might have given you a fair idea about the distance between India and Sri Lanka via Dhanushkodi, here are a few more things to know about the coastal town:
• It is an abandoned town which was destroyed during the 1964 Rameshwaram cyclone.
• The town is located at the south-eastern tip of the Pamban island and can be reached through Rameshwaram.
• It shares the only land border between India and Sri Lanka.
• Even though the town is abandoned now, you can still find buildings of churches and a few houses in the town.
• The town is bordered by two major waters of India: Bay of Bengal on the east and Indian Ocean on the west.
• Dhanushkodi also finds its significance in the Indian mythology Ramayana.
• It is said that the Ram Setu, the stone bridge between Indian and Sri Lanka, was made from Dhanushkodi.
