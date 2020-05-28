'Dhanvantri Rath': Covid-19 Vans In Gujarat Patrol to Provide Check-ups, Medicines

In an attempt to curb coronavirus cases in India, the Gujarat government's 'Dhanvantri Raths' or special Covid-19 vans are patrolling the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) area, to provide check-ups and medicines to people.

Each 'Rath' is equipped with doctors, paramedical staff and pharmacists. In its initial stage, 50 vans were placed for two hours at pre-decided spots. Each one covers four spots a day.

Initially, 200 different locations of 14 containment wards of AMC were covered. The number of vans have been increased to 84 now, covering 336 locations to provide medical services on a large scale.

Whenever a person visits the van, their body temperature is measured by a thermal gun. Their medical history is also taken by doctors, while a diabetes test is conducted on each person above 40 years of age to prevent comorbidity cases.

Oximeters are also used to check the oxygen level of a patient depending up on their complaint. People are provided medicines like Paracetamol, Cetirizine, Azithromycin as per their requirements.

“Ayush” medicines are also given to each patient, in an attempt to boost their immunity.

The state government claims that due to the 'Raths', the number of coronavirus patients in SVP hospital and Civil



Hospital has reduced.