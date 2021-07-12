Cars Washed Away, Hotels Waterlogged as Heavy Rains Pound Himachal's Dharamshala After Cloudburst

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala has triggered a flash flood in the region causing damage to properties in the tourist hotspot of Bhagsu Nag area. Visuals of the area showed heavy waterlogging with water gushing rapidly through the parked vehicles and water entering hotels.

Locals shared video of the flash floods where a small drain took the form of a river after waterlogging and flash floods in the area. The flash floods occurred after cloudburst were reported in the area on Monday that led to incessant rains. Authorities have put the area on alert after flood like area in the district. The authorities are on alert and the state administration is continuously keeping a track of the floods.

Flash Floods in Himachal, Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed as Heavy Rains Lash North India | In Pictures

Heavy rain also lashed Kangra district, 58 km from Dharamshala and hotels in the area have reported heavy damage. Besides Kangra, several other districts in Himachal Pradesh have also witnessed heavy rain after days of hot weather.

Two persons were reported missing in Kangra district after heavy rains and flash floods, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal informed. “We can’t say it’s a cloud burst in Bhagsu Nag but initially, it’s a flash flood case due to heavy rain," the Deputy Commissioner said.

Several other parts of North India has received heavy rainfall on Sunday while lightning claimed the lives of at least two people in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

In the south, incessant rain continued to batter parts of Kerala as the weatherman issued an Orange alert for five northern districts of the state. In yet another rain-related incident, three people, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed at a village in Uttarakhand after their house collapsed in a landslide caused due to heavy rains.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Roundup: Incessant Rains Batter Kerala, Mumbai on Toes, Delhi Awaits Relief

The IMD had predicted that monsoon is expected to cover these parts by June — a little less than a month back, but its predictions are yet to come true. The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, the Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here