Dharamshala Lawyers Go on Strike, Cease Work to Press Demand for HC Circuit Bench

Dharamshala: Dharamshala district court lawyers on Tuesday decided to cease work to press their demand for a circuit bench of the Himachal Pradesh High Court here.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Dharamshala Bar Association chaired by its president Tarun Sharma.

It was decided that no lawyer will attend any court from Tuesday to press their demand for setting up a circuit bench of the High Court.

"During this time, no work of the courts shall be conducted including in lok adalat, legal aid council, notery, oath commission and mediation," Sharma said.

The lawyers have been protesting since November 27 but some of them attended court proceedings. However, this arrangement was stopped from Tuesday.

It was also decided that the bar association members will hold a sit-in inside the district court premises to press their demands.

Dharamshala Bar Association officials said that the lawyers have been raising their demand for many years but it has not yet been addressed.

