Dharani Portal: Telangana CM Launches 'Trendsetter' Land Mgmt System, Ensures Corruption-free Registration

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday launched the 'Dharani' portal at Moodu Chintalapally village in neighbouring Medchal-Malkajgiri district, describing the integrated land management system as a 'trendsetter' for the entire country.

"Very soon the state government is going to issue orders so that every inch of land in Telangana will be measured digitally. Total survey of lands will be done and Geographical coordinates --longitudes and latitudes -- allotted to them. Once the coordinates are assigned, the land records will become tamper proof," he said addressing a public meeting at Moodu Chintalapally. He said all public representatives need to coordinate with officials concerned to ensure that the survey is done flawlessly in their respective areas.

The chief minister said the new system aims to prevent corruption, manipulations and illegal land registrations. "A person can directly go to the revenue office and make registrations. Sample documents are also available on Dharani Portal." he said. "Registration of new purchases and sales will be completed in 15 minutes. There is no need to pay for anything other than the registration fee. The old registration charges will apply."

On the Dharani portal, Rao said records of about 1.46 crore acres of land have been uploaded in the website and people can access them any time with just a click. According to him, former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao was the first reformer of lands when he served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided) in the 1970s.

Later N T Rama Rao abolished Patel/Patwari (land records officers in villages) system in AP (undivided) in the 1980s. "After that no chief minister undertook any revenue reforms in the state," the Chief Minister said.

With the help of the Dharani portal, registrations and mutations can be done at the same time with minimum human interface, he said. Rao claimed that as far as land reforms are concerned, the portal is a trend setter in the country.

(With inputs from PTI.)