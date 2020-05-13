INDIA

Dharavi Coronavirus Count Crosses 1,000, Death Toll at 40

A man wearing mask look through the windows of a house in Dharavi, Mumbai, one of Asia's largest slums. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Dharavi coronavirus cases rose to 1,028 with 66 new patients being detected.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 7:01 PM IST
The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, considered to be the biggest slum of Asia, rose to 1,028 on Wednesday with 66 new patients being detected, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The death toll due to the pandemic in the area rose to 40 on Tuesday from 31, but no new COVID-19-related death was reported thereafter, he said.

These nine deaths had taken place on different dates but the information was collated on Tuesday, the official said.

Dharavi recorded its coronavirus patient on April 1, 20 days after the first case of coronavirus infection was reported in Mumbai.

