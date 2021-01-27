Dharavi Reports Zero New Covid-19 Positive Case for 3rd Time in January

Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, did not report any coronavirus positive case in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Wednesday. It is for the third time in January and for the second consecutive day, this slum pocket has not recorded even a single case in a day.

This has happened for the fourth time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, officials said. On January 22 and 26, not a single infection case was reported in Dharavi. It had also happened on December 25.

Dharavi's caseload currently stands at 3,911, and so far 3,585 patients have recovered and got discharge from hospitals, the official said. The area's active case count is 14 only, he said.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1 last year, nearly 20 days after the first patient was found in Mumbai. Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.