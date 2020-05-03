Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dharavi Reports Highest Single Day Spike With 94 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Take Toll to 20

With this, the overall number of the cases from the densly-populated slum colony rose to 590 and the death toll to 20, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

News18.com

Updated:May 3, 2020, 9:19 PM IST
Dharavi Reports Highest Single Day Spike With 94 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Take Toll to 20
File photo: Health care workers conduct an inspection while asking residents who they live with and wether anyone is feeling unwell, during a nationwide lockdown, in Dharavi, Mumbai. (Reuters)

In the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths.

With this, the overall number of the cases from the densly-populated slum colony rose to 590 and the death toll to 20, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

"Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-9 cases from various areas, taking the tally to 590 so far. The slum area also reported deaths of two COVID-19 patients, increasing the toll to 20," the official said.

Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density which makes social distancing very difficult.

(With inputs from PTI)



