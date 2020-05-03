Dharavi Reports Highest Single Day Spike With 94 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Take Toll to 20

In the highest single day spike in coronavirus cases, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths.

With this, the overall number of the cases from the densly-populated slum colony rose to 590 and the death toll to 20, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

"Dharavi on Sunday reported 94 new COVID-9 cases from various areas, taking the tally to 590 so far. The slum area also reported deaths of two COVID-19 patients, increasing the toll to 20," the official said.

Dharavi, believed to be the biggest slum in India, is posing a tough challenge for the BMC and the Maharashtra government to contain the coronavirus spread, mainly due to its population density which makes social distancing very difficult.

(With inputs from PTI)

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365