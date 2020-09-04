DHaravi's COVID-19 Count Rises By 10 To 2,810

Mumbai: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Dharavi, the largest slum in Mumbai, went up to 2,810 with 10 new cases on Friday, a senior civic official said. Out of the total number of patients, 2,432 have already recovered from the infection and got discharge from hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Dharavi currently has 98 active cases, he added. The G-North civic ward in Mumbai, which includes areas like Dadar and Mahim along with Dharavi, has so far reported 7,820 positive cases, of which 2,683 were from Dadar and 2,337 from Mahim.

Dharavi, which is spread over 2.5 square kms of area, is considered the biggest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

