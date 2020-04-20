Dharavi's Tally of Coronavirus Cases Rises 30 to 168; 11 Deaths So Far
Meanwhile, three more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Dadar in central Mumbai, taking the tally from the area to 25.
A doctor scans residents from Dharavi, Asia's alrgest slum in Mumbai in wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Mumbai: Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Monday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected to 168, a BMC official said.
Dharavi, one of the prominent coronavirus hotspots in worst-hit Mumbai, reported 11 deaths so far.
The new cases, including eight women, were detected from Dhorwada, 60 feet road, Shashtri Nagar, Minajuddin Khan Gala, PMGP colony, Padmagopal Chawl, Matunga Labour camp, Kalyanwadi, Kala Killa, Kunchi Kurve Nagar, Mukund Nagar and other areas from the slum colony.
