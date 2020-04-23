Dharavi's Tally of Coronavirus Patients Reaches 214, Death Toll at 13
Dharavi is one of the biggest slums in Asia where nearly 15 lakh people live in small shanties, making it one of the most congested areas of the metropolis.
A doctor in a hazmat suit checks the temperature of residents of Mumbai's Dharavi. (Reuters)
Mumbai: The number of coronavirus-positive patients in Dharavi area of Mumbai crossed the 200-mark on Thursday after 25 new cases were detected, a civic official said.
With these new cases, the tally of patients in this densely-populated slum area of Mumbai has reached 214, said the
official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Besides, the death toll in this locality has gone up to 13 now, he said.
The latest positive cases were found in various localities of Dharavi, including Kutti Nagar, Matunga Labour camp, Azad Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Chamada Bazar, Mukund Nagar and Kalyanwadi.
