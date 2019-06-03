English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dharmendra Pradhan Chairs Review Meeting With Steel Ministry Officials, Discusses Challenges Ahead
Several key points regarding the working of the ministry and various sectoral functions were discussed at length by the both Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for State Faggansingh Kulaste.
Dharmendra Pradhan taking charge on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Dharmendra Pradhan, who took over the charge of the steel ministry on Friday, held a review meeting with senior officials and discussed key challenges being faced by the steel sector.
"Met with the officials of @SteelMinIndia (Ministry of Steel) and discussed strategic roadmap and key initiatives in the sector. Steel has been a major contributor in India's economy, we shall work to further strengthen Steel industry in India," Pradhan said in a tweet.
Several key points regarding the working of the ministry and various sectoral functions were discussed at length by the both Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for State Faggansingh Kulaste, Ministry of Steel said in a separate tweet.
Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar along with other senior officials were present in the meeting.
Besides Steel Minister, Pradhan, 50, is also the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the NDA-II government.
The Indian steel industry is claiming that they are facing imminent threat from increasing imports especially from Iran.
Apex industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA) has said imports are rising in India due to the ongoing tariff war between the US and China.
In trade parlance, tariff war refers to significant increase in import duties.
It said Iran is exporting steel into India in contravention of the US' sanction via UAE.
In a letter to Steel Secratary Binoy Kumar, it has said, "These imports which are coming in at a predatory prices have become a serious concern for ISA. It is alarming that the UAE is a net importing country but the exports from UAE has suddenly surged by 390 per cent in 2018-19 from 2016-17."
According to data from the steel ministry, imports of finished steel jumped 46 per cent to 0.70 million tonne in March.
"Met with the officials of @SteelMinIndia (Ministry of Steel) and discussed strategic roadmap and key initiatives in the sector. Steel has been a major contributor in India's economy, we shall work to further strengthen Steel industry in India," Pradhan said in a tweet.
Several key points regarding the working of the ministry and various sectoral functions were discussed at length by the both Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for State Faggansingh Kulaste, Ministry of Steel said in a separate tweet.
Steel Secretary Binoy Kumar along with other senior officials were present in the meeting.
Besides Steel Minister, Pradhan, 50, is also the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the NDA-II government.
The Indian steel industry is claiming that they are facing imminent threat from increasing imports especially from Iran.
Apex industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA) has said imports are rising in India due to the ongoing tariff war between the US and China.
In trade parlance, tariff war refers to significant increase in import duties.
It said Iran is exporting steel into India in contravention of the US' sanction via UAE.
In a letter to Steel Secratary Binoy Kumar, it has said, "These imports which are coming in at a predatory prices have become a serious concern for ISA. It is alarming that the UAE is a net importing country but the exports from UAE has suddenly surged by 390 per cent in 2018-19 from 2016-17."
According to data from the steel ministry, imports of finished steel jumped 46 per cent to 0.70 million tonne in March.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
- Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal: From a 3-Year-Old Starting Tennis to the King of Clay at 33
- Brazilian Police to Probe Neymar for Releasing Private Pictures of Rape Accuser
- PUBG: The Recent Incidents Indicate This Game is More Dangerous Than You May Imagine
- Audi Slashes Price of A3 Sedan by Rs 5 Lakh, to Start from Rs 28.9 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results