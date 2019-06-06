Take the pledge to vote

Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Jaishankar's Help for Release of Stranded Odias in Dubai

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the victims had released a video about a month back seeking help for their immediate repatriation.

PTI

Updated:June 6, 2019, 8:34 PM IST
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Jaishankar's Help for Release of Stranded Odias in Dubai
File photo of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday sought the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the release of 10 Odia people stranded in Dubai.

Pradhan, in a letter to Jaishankar, said he came across a news report on May 30 about some Odia people being stranded in Dubai and on further enquiry it was revealed that ten persons who were working in a company and accommodated at Sajja, Sharjah are kept captive.

He said the victims had released a video about a month back seeking help for their immediate repatriation.

"They released a video about a month back asking for help for their immediate repatriation and their mobile numbers are now deactivated," Pradhan said in his letter, copy of which was made available here.

"It has been ascertained that these men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha," the minister said adding that the District Labour Officer of Nayagarh has also visited the house of some of the victims.

However, there is no progress in the matter yet.

"Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, I take this opportunity to request you for your personal intervention for early release of these people on humanitarian grounds," Pradhan said.​

