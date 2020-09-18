INDIA

1-MIN READ

Dharna-demonstrations Banned Within 200 Metre Radius Of Kedarnath

The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on Thursday banned dharnas and demonstrations within the 200 metre radius of Kedarnath temple precincts. According to a press release issued by Rudraprayag District Information Office, an order to this effect was issued by the Board CEO on Thursday.

Armed with the Board’s order, a team of district administration and police officials left for Kedarnath to stop a demonstration by temple priests there against the Devasthanam Board. It was to end the stir of teerth-purohits that such an order was passed.

The teerth-purohits of the Himalayan temple have always been against the constitution of the Devasthanam Board. .

  • First Published: September 18, 2020, 12:22 AM IST
