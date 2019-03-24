LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Dharwad Building Collapse Toll Touches 16, Rescue Operations Still Underway

The four storeyed under construction building collapsed on March 19 at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2019, 10:20 PM IST
Dharwad Building Collapse Toll Touches 16, Rescue Operations Still Underway
The site of the building collapse.
Bengaluru: The toll in the building collapse at Dharwad in North Karnataka rose to 16 on Sunday, with one more body being pulled out of the debris, police said.

The rescuers had pulled out a body on Saturday.

Police said rescue operations are still on and that four people may still be trapped under the rubble.

So far 72 people have been rescued, they said.

The four storeyed under construction building collapsed on March 19 at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad, about 400 km from here.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse.

Police have already arrested the building's design engineer Vivek Pawar in connection with the case.
