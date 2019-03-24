English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dharwad Building Collapse Toll Touches 16, Rescue Operations Still Underway
The four storeyed under construction building collapsed on March 19 at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad.
The site of the building collapse.
Loading...
Bengaluru: The toll in the building collapse at Dharwad in North Karnataka rose to 16 on Sunday, with one more body being pulled out of the debris, police said.
The rescuers had pulled out a body on Saturday.
Police said rescue operations are still on and that four people may still be trapped under the rubble.
So far 72 people have been rescued, they said.
The four storeyed under construction building collapsed on March 19 at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad, about 400 km from here.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse.
Police have already arrested the building's design engineer Vivek Pawar in connection with the case.
The rescuers had pulled out a body on Saturday.
Police said rescue operations are still on and that four people may still be trapped under the rubble.
So far 72 people have been rescued, they said.
The four storeyed under construction building collapsed on March 19 at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad, about 400 km from here.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday had ordered a magisterial inquiry into the building collapse.
Police have already arrested the building's design engineer Vivek Pawar in connection with the case.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lok Sabha Elections: 87,000 WhatsApp Groups Will Bombard Voters With Messages, But How Many Are Linked to Political Parties?
- Game of Thrones Season 5 Recap: Arya Stark Joins the Faceless Men, Jon Snow Stabbed to Death
- IPL 2019 | Mumbai Still Hopeful of Malinga's Participation
- AutoSpace - Best of the Week: Delhi Police Bus, Hyundai, Kia Motors & Ola, Boeing 737
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results