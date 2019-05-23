Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Dharwad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dharwad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Dharwad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.9%. The estimated literacy level of Dharwad is 79.27%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
BJP
Pralhad Joshi

BJP

Pralhad Joshi

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pralhad Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,13,657 votes which was 10.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Pralhad Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,37,663 votes which was 17.24% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 55.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.

Dharwad Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Gangadhar Badiger
INC
--
--
Vinay Kulkarni
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Pralhad Joshi
AIHC
--
--
Vadiraj Mannari Madhusudhan (Pandurangi)
AMKP
--
--
Raju Harishchandra Kamble
UPP
--
--
Santosh Nandur
PBI
--
--
Vinod D Ghodke
BPKP
--
--
Revanshiddappa Basavaraj Talawar
IND
--
--
Hashinabanu Tapalvale
IND
--
--
Somashekhar. Peeraji. Yadav.
IND
--
--
B. G. Sangannavar
IND
--
--
Udayakumar Ayyappa Ambiger
IND
--
--
Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammad Hanif
IND
--
--
Makhtum Khan. Hasanalikhan Sirdesai
IND
--
--
Mallikarjunagouda Giriyappagouda Balanagoudra
IND
--
--
Shakeel Ahmad Abdulsattar Dodwad
IND
--
--
Maradagi Veerappa Gurushantappa
IND
--
--
Raju. Anantsa. Naikwadi
BSP
--
--
Irappa Madar

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.56% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dharwad was: Pralhad Joshi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,768 men, 7,69,269 women and 88 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dharwad Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Dharwad is: 15.4541 75.0067

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धारवाड़, कर्नाटक (Hindi); ধরওয়াদ, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); धारवाड, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ધરવાડ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தர்வாத், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); దార్వాడ్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಧಾರವಾಡ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ധാർവാഡ്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram