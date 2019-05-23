Dharwad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Pralhad Joshi BJP Pralhad Joshi LEADING

Dharwad Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SUCI -- -- Gangadhar Badiger INC -- -- Vinay Kulkarni NOTA -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Pralhad Joshi Leading AIHC -- -- Vadiraj Mannari Madhusudhan (Pandurangi) AMKP -- -- Raju Harishchandra Kamble UPP -- -- Santosh Nandur PBI -- -- Vinod D Ghodke BPKP -- -- Revanshiddappa Basavaraj Talawar IND -- -- Hashinabanu Tapalvale IND -- -- Somashekhar. Peeraji. Yadav. IND -- -- B. G. Sangannavar IND -- -- Udayakumar Ayyappa Ambiger IND -- -- Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammad Hanif IND -- -- Makhtum Khan. Hasanalikhan Sirdesai IND -- -- Mallikarjunagouda Giriyappagouda Balanagoudra IND -- -- Shakeel Ahmad Abdulsattar Dodwad IND -- -- Maradagi Veerappa Gurushantappa IND -- -- Raju. Anantsa. Naikwadi BSP -- -- Irappa Madar

11. Dharwad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.9%. The estimated literacy level of Dharwad is 79.27%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pralhad Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,13,657 votes which was 10.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Pralhad Joshi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,37,663 votes which was 17.24% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 55.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.56% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dharwad was: Pralhad Joshi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,768 men, 7,69,269 women and 88 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dharwad is: 15.4541 75.0067Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धारवाड़, कर्नाटक (Hindi); ধরওয়াদ, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); धारवाड, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ધરવાડ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தர்வாத், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); దార్వాడ్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಧಾರವಾಡ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ധാർവാഡ്, കർണാടക (Malayalam)