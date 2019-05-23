English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dharwad Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dharwad (ಧಾರವಾಡ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Dharwad is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Karnataka region of Karnataka in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.11% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 4.9%. The estimated literacy level of Dharwad is 79.27%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Pralhad Joshi of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,13,657 votes which was 10.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.38% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.99% and in 2009, the constituency registered 56.56% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dharwad was: Pralhad Joshi (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,08,768 men, 7,69,269 women and 88 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dharwad Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dharwad is: 15.4541 75.0067
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धारवाड़, कर्नाटक (Hindi); ধরওয়াদ, কর্ণাটক (Bengali); धारवाड, कर्नाटक (Marathi); ધરવાડ, કર્ણાટક (Gujarati); தர்வாத், கர்நாடகா (Tamil); దార్వాడ్, కర్నాటక (Telugu); ಧಾರವಾಡ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ (Kannada); ധാർവാഡ്, കർണാടക (Malayalam).
Dharwad Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
Gangadhar Badiger
INC
--
--
Vinay Kulkarni
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Pralhad Joshi
AIHC
--
--
Vadiraj Mannari Madhusudhan (Pandurangi)
AMKP
--
--
Raju Harishchandra Kamble
UPP
--
--
Santosh Nandur
PBI
--
--
Vinod D Ghodke
BPKP
--
--
Revanshiddappa Basavaraj Talawar
IND
--
--
Hashinabanu Tapalvale
IND
--
--
Somashekhar. Peeraji. Yadav.
IND
--
--
B. G. Sangannavar
IND
--
--
Udayakumar Ayyappa Ambiger
IND
--
--
Dundasi Abdulrahiman Mahammad Hanif
IND
--
--
Makhtum Khan. Hasanalikhan Sirdesai
IND
--
--
Mallikarjunagouda Giriyappagouda Balanagoudra
IND
--
--
Shakeel Ahmad Abdulsattar Dodwad
IND
--
--
Maradagi Veerappa Gurushantappa
IND
--
--
Raju. Anantsa. Naikwadi
BSP
--
--
Irappa Madar
