Dharwad Road Accident: 11 Die in Tempo-lorry Collision Near Itigatti in Karnataka; 5 Injured Hospitalised
Representative image.
- News18.com Dharwad
- Last Updated: January 15, 2021, 13:27 IST
Eleven people including nine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village in the district on Friday.
Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police said. The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collided with a truck.
Five people, including the truck driver, were injured in the mishap, police added.