Dharwad Road Accident: 11 Die in Tempo-lorry Collision Near Itigatti in Karnataka; 5 Injured Hospitalised
1-MIN READ

Dharwad Road Accident: 11 Die in Tempo-lorry Collision Near Itigatti in Karnataka; 5 Injured Hospitalised

Representative image.

Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police said. The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Eleven people including nine women were killed in a road accident near Itigatti village in the district on Friday.

Most of them hailed from Davanagere district, police said. The tempo-traveller they were travelling in collided with a truck.

Five people, including the truck driver, were injured in the mishap, police added.


