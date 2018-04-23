English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DHE Goa Recruitment 2018: 277 Assistant Professor, Librarian And Other Posts, Apply Before May 7
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM and must submit the hard copy of their duly filled application forms by 8th May 2018, 3PM.
Screen grab of the official website of Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Porvorim – Goa.
DHE Goa Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 277 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian and others has begun on the official website of Directorate of Higher Education, Porvorim – Goa.
These posts are on Contract Basis (CB) and Lecture Basis (LB) for the post of Assistant Professor/College Director of Physical Education/Librarian in the Government Colleges of Arts, Science & Commerce at Sanquelim, Khandola, Quepem; Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts and Commerce, Pernem; Government College of Commerce and Economics, Margao; Goa College of Home Science, Panaji and Goa College of Music, Panaji, for the Academic Year, 2018-19 only.
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM and must submit the hard copy of their duly filled application forms by 8th May 2018, 3PM.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Contract-basis/Lecture-basis posts of Assistant Professor for the academic year 2018-19
Step 3 – Enter your Email Address and click on Next
Step 4 – Enter the required details, work experience, etc to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their application form and certificates. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interviews. The interview schedule will be published on 14th May 2018 on the official website.
Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement as given below:
http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/docs/cblbadvertisement201819.pdf
Also Watch
These posts are on Contract Basis (CB) and Lecture Basis (LB) for the post of Assistant Professor/College Director of Physical Education/Librarian in the Government Colleges of Arts, Science & Commerce at Sanquelim, Khandola, Quepem; Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts and Commerce, Pernem; Government College of Commerce and Economics, Margao; Goa College of Home Science, Panaji and Goa College of Music, Panaji, for the Academic Year, 2018-19 only.
Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM and must submit the hard copy of their duly filled application forms by 8th May 2018, 3PM.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Contract-basis/Lecture-basis posts of Assistant Professor for the academic year 2018-19
Step 3 – Enter your Email Address and click on Next
Step 4 – Enter the required details, work experience, etc to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their application form and certificates. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interviews. The interview schedule will be published on 14th May 2018 on the official website.
Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement as given below:
http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/docs/cblbadvertisement201819.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Playing ODIs First Will Help Team Settle Down in England: Shastri
- CJI Misra, Supreme Court Reject Plea For Cutting Sati Scenes From Padmaavat
- ‘Cancelled Ola Ride as Driver Was ...,’ Controversial Tweet Triggers Hilarious Memes
- Asus Zenfone Max Pro First Impressions Review: An All-Rounder With a Mammoth Battery
- Rana Daggubati Is All Praises For Keerthy Suresh, Dulquer Salmaan For Their Upcoming Film; See Post