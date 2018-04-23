DHE Goa Recruitment 2018: 277 Assistant Professor, Librarian And Other Posts, Apply Before May 7

DHE Goa Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 277 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian and others has begun on the official website of Directorate of Higher Education, Porvorim – Goa.These posts are on Contract Basis (CB) and Lecture Basis (LB) for the post of Assistant Professor/College Director of Physical Education/Librarian in the Government Colleges of Arts, Science & Commerce at Sanquelim, Khandola, Quepem; Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts and Commerce, Pernem; Government College of Commerce and Economics, Margao; Goa College of Home Science, Panaji and Goa College of Music, Panaji, for the Academic Year, 2018-19 only.Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM and must submit the hard copy of their duly filled application forms by 8th May 2018, 3PM.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on Contract-basis/Lecture-basis posts of Assistant Professor for the academic year 2018-19Step 3 – Enter your Email Address and click on NextStep 4 – Enter the required details, work experience, etc to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their application form and certificates. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interviews. The interview schedule will be published on 14th May 2018 on the official website.Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement as given below:http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/docs/cblbadvertisement201819.pdf