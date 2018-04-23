GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

DHE Goa Recruitment 2018: 277 Assistant Professor, Librarian And Other Posts, Apply Before May 7

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM and must submit the hard copy of their duly filled application forms by 8th May 2018, 3PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 23, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DHE Goa Recruitment 2018: 277 Assistant Professor, Librarian And Other Posts, Apply Before May 7
Screen grab of the official website of Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Porvorim – Goa.
DHE Goa Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 277 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian and others has begun on the official website of Directorate of Higher Education, Porvorim – Goa.

These posts are on Contract Basis (CB) and Lecture Basis (LB) for the post of Assistant Professor/College Director of Physical Education/Librarian in the Government Colleges of Arts, Science & Commerce at Sanquelim, Khandola, Quepem; Sant Sohirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts and Commerce, Pernem; Government College of Commerce and Economics, Margao; Goa College of Home Science, Panaji and Goa College of Music, Panaji, for the Academic Year, 2018-19 only.

Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to apply online on or before 7th May 2018, 5PM and must submit the hard copy of their duly filled application forms by 8th May 2018, 3PM.

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Contract-basis/Lecture-basis posts of Assistant Professor for the academic year 2018-19
Step 3 – Enter your Email Address and click on Next
Step 4 – Enter the required details, work experience, etc to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Selection Process:
Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their application form and certificates. The shortlisted candidates will be called for Interviews. The interview schedule will be published on 14th May 2018 on the official website.

Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement as given below:

http://www.dhe.goa.gov.in/docs/cblbadvertisement201819.pdf

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

ATM Dispenses Fake Notes in Bareilly

Recommended For You