English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 to be Released Today @samsodisha.gov.in
The DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 will be announced on the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education - samsodisha.gov.in today.
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 on its official website samsodisha.gov.in today.
All those students who have passed their Class 10 or matric examinations and had applied for admission to Plus Two Arts/Commerce/Science streams can check their names on the merit list available at samsodisha.gov.in.
According to media reports, the last date to apply for DHE Odisha +2 Merit courses online was June 17, 2018. However, the admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.
Follow these steps to check DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018:
1. Open the official website - samsodisha.gov.in
2. Click on DHE Odisha +2 merit list link
3. Enter your registration number, password and date of birth
4. Click on Submit button
5. Your allotment result will be displayed online
6. Save the result and take a print out for future reference.
Also Watch
All those students who have passed their Class 10 or matric examinations and had applied for admission to Plus Two Arts/Commerce/Science streams can check their names on the merit list available at samsodisha.gov.in.
According to media reports, the last date to apply for DHE Odisha +2 Merit courses online was June 17, 2018. However, the admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.
Follow these steps to check DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018:
1. Open the official website - samsodisha.gov.in
2. Click on DHE Odisha +2 merit list link
3. Enter your registration number, password and date of birth
4. Click on Submit button
5. Your allotment result will be displayed online
6. Save the result and take a print out for future reference.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him
- Has Salman Khan Closed Deal With Aditya Chopra Regarding Dhoom 4?
- Salman Khan to Reunite With Sanjay Leela Bhansali After 11 Years For Inshallah?
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Africa's 'Step Back' in Worst World Cup Since 1982