DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 to be Released Today @samsodisha.gov.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 on its official website samsodisha.gov.in today.All those students who have passed their Class 10 or matric examinations and had applied for admission to Plus Two Arts/Commerce/Science streams can check their names on the merit list available at samsodisha.gov.in According to media reports, the last date to apply for DHE Odisha +2 Merit courses online was June 17, 2018. However, the admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.1. Open the official website - samsodisha.gov.in 2. Click on DHE Odisha +2 merit list link3. Enter your registration number, password and date of birth4. Click on Submit button5. Your allotment result will be displayed online6. Save the result and take a print out for future reference.