1-min read

DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 to be Released Today @samsodisha.gov.in

The DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 will be announced on the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education - samsodisha.gov.in today.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 1:38 PM IST
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is likely to release the DHE Odisha +2 Merit List 2018 on its official website samsodisha.gov.in today.

All those students who have passed their Class 10 or matric examinations and had applied for admission to Plus Two Arts/Commerce/Science streams can check their names on the merit list available at samsodisha.gov.in.

According to media reports, the last date to apply for DHE Odisha +2 Merit courses online was June 17, 2018. However, the admission of the students selected in the first list will commence from July 2 to July 5 till 5 pm.

Follow these steps to check DHE Odisha +2 merit list 2018:

1. Open the official website - samsodisha.gov.in
2. Click on DHE Odisha +2 merit list link
3. Enter your registration number, password and date of birth
4. Click on Submit button
5. Your allotment result will be displayed online
6. Save the result and take a print out for future reference.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
