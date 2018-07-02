English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DHE Odisha +3 Admissions 2018 Merit List out Tomorrow at dheodisha.gov.in, Stay Tuned
The DHE Odisha +3 Admissions 2018 Merit List for 1st round of seat allocation is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 3rd July 2018, 11:00 AM, on the official website of the Department of Higher Education, Odisha - dheodisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in. The online application process began on 12th June 2018 and ended on 26th June 2018, last month through a Common Application Form (CAF).
Candidates who had successfully applied for the same must stay tuned and visit the above-mentioned websites tomorrow to check their result. Students who had applied for the admissions this year have been given the choice to pick at least 5 and maximum 10 colleges for admission in different streams.
The Merit list will be released after the complete validation of CAF submitted by the candidates online and offline. The selection of the qualified candidates will take place for the 1st round at the Colleges of their choice between 4th July to 7th July 2018, this week.
The Merit list for 2nd round of seat allocation will be released on 11th July 2018, 11:00 AM. The shortlisted students selected during 2nd round will need to report at the allocated college between 12th to 13th July 2018.
The classes for all the Degree Courses in Colleges will start from 16th July 2018.
Candidates can check the complete DHE Odisha +3 Admissions 2018 schedule at the url mentioned below: samsodisha.gov.in
