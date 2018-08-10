English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2018 for Vacant Seats Expected Today at samsodisha.gov.in, Stay Tuned!
DHE Odisha Merit List 2018 for vacant seats is expected to be released anytime now by the Department of Higher Education on its official website samsodisha.gov.in.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
DHE Odisha Merit List 2018 for vacant seats is expected to be released anytime now by the Department of Higher Education on its official website samsodisha.gov.in.
As per the official notice available on the official website, the merit list for Plus 2 or Higher Secondary was scheduled to release today at 4:00 PM, however the same has not been updated as yet.
Candidates awaiting the merit list must keep a close tab on the official website to check the merit list as and when it’s released.
The admission process for the candidates who’ll make it to the DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e.11th August 2018 and will conclude on 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
The final data of the students taking admissions in vacant seats will be updated on 16th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
Meanwhile, candidates can read the detailed schedule at the below mentioned url:
http://samsodisha.gov.in/JuniorKeyDtl.aspx
Also Watch
As per the official notice available on the official website, the merit list for Plus 2 or Higher Secondary was scheduled to release today at 4:00 PM, however the same has not been updated as yet.
Candidates awaiting the merit list must keep a close tab on the official website to check the merit list as and when it’s released.
The admission process for the candidates who’ll make it to the DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e.11th August 2018 and will conclude on 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
The final data of the students taking admissions in vacant seats will be updated on 16th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
Meanwhile, candidates can read the detailed schedule at the below mentioned url:
http://samsodisha.gov.in/JuniorKeyDtl.aspx
Also Watch
-
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- An Indian Artist is Painting Superman in Thongs to Call Out The Sexism in Comic Books
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala Looking to Keep India's Flag Flying High at Asian Games
- Manchester United Aim to Defy Mourinho's Doubts in Premier League Opener
- Did Nick Jonas Just Confirm His Engagement with Priyanka Chopra?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...