DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2018 for Vacant Seats Expected Today at samsodisha.gov.in, Stay Tuned!

Contributor Content

Updated:August 10, 2018, 8:12 PM IST
DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2018 for Vacant Seats Expected Today at samsodisha.gov.in, Stay Tuned!
(Image: News18.com)
DHE Odisha Merit List 2018 for vacant seats is expected to be released anytime now by the Department of Higher Education on its official website samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the official notice available on the official website, the merit list for Plus 2 or Higher Secondary was scheduled to release today at 4:00 PM, however the same has not been updated as yet.

Candidates awaiting the merit list must keep a close tab on the official website to check the merit list as and when it’s released.

The admission process for the candidates who’ll make it to the DHE Odisha Plus 2 Merit List is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e.11th August 2018 and will conclude on 14th August 2018, 5:00 PM.

The final data of the students taking admissions in vacant seats will be updated on 16th August 2018, 5:00 PM.

Meanwhile, candidates can read the detailed schedule at the below mentioned url:

http://samsodisha.gov.in/JuniorKeyDtl.aspx

