Dheeraj Thakur, the Man From Himachal's Tribal Area Who Cleared UPSC Exam

Dheeraj Thakur, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Sural village in the Pangi tribal area of Chamba district, has secured 615th rank in the UPSC civil services exam 2020. Dheeraj cleared the exam in his fourth attempt. He did not give up on his hope of clearing one of the toughest exams in the country even after failing 3 times. He has given the credit for his success to his parents, teachers and friends.

The 27-year-old maintained distance from social media to crack the exam. Even though he failed to crack the UPSC civil services exam thrice, he did not lose hope and continued to work hard.

“It does not matter how many hours you study. It matters how effectively you do it when you sit for your studies. I used to study for 8 to 10 hours. Since the final year of my college, I decided to crack the civil services exam. I started preparing for it. I took guidance from my seniors, teachers, and relatives and continued my preparations,” he said.

Dheeraj completed his early education at a school in the tribal area Pangi of Chamba. For classes 9th to 12th, Dheeraj went to DAV School Mohal in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. He completed his Civil Engineering at NIT Hamirpur in 2016.

In 2017, he took coaching from an institute in Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. He sat for the exam thrice and cleared it in his fourth attempt.

Dheeraj’s mother Veena Thakur said that Dheeraj was fond of studies since childhood.

“The family also motivated him to study. We always supported him and he has made all of us proud,” she said.

On September 28, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the civil services examination 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for the appointment.

