Dheerendra Singh, Main Accused in Ballia Shootout, Arrested by STF from Lucknow

A day after claiming innocence on video, Dheerendra Singh, the main accused behind Ballia shootout incident was arrested by STF on Sunday near Janeshwar Mishr Park in Lucknow.

Two other accused, Santosh Yadav and Amarjeet Yadav, were also arrested along with Singh. The three were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 rupees. Police have arrested nine people in the case so far.

Dhirendra Singh, reportedly a close aide of BJP MLA Surendra Singh in a video that has gone viral on social media said that he was being framed as no bullet was fired by him and his family was being harassed.

A youth was shot dead during a shootout in front of local administrative officials in Ballia district over a dispute for selection of ration shops on Thursday. Dhirendra Singh had fled the scene amid a stampede-like situation that followed the firing.

The incident happened at Durjanpur village in the Reoti area of Ballia district when the SDO decided not to go ahead with the meeting due to a dispute between members of self-help groups who had gathered on the scene. Videos of the incident were widely being shared on social media.

"The incident took place after a clash erupted between two groups during the meeting. An investigation is underway,” Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said. An FIR has been registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother Chandrama.

CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate suspension of local Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Suresh Pal, Circle Officer Chandrakesh Singh and other police personnel who were present at the spot. He also directed that strict action to be initiated against the accused.

“The role of the officers shall be investigated and if responsible criminal action shall be taken,” Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary said.