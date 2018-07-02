English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DHFW Recruitment 2018: 423 Medical Officer Posts, Apply Before 18th July 2018
DHFW Recruitment 2018 aims to fill 423 vacancies for the post of Medical Officers. Check the official website of Health & Family Welfare Department, Naya Raipur - cghealth.nic.in for detailed notification.
This photo is used for representational purpose only.
DHFW Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 423 vacancies for the post of Medical Officers has begun on the official website of Health & Family Welfare Department, Naya Raipur - cghealth.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 18th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for DHFW Recruitment 2018 for Medical Officer Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.cghealth.nic.in /
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ tab from the left sidebar
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ under ‘Advertisement for the post of Medical Officer’
Step 4 – Fill the application form with required information and Save the form
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the form for future reference
Direct Link - http://cg.nic.in/health/DHSMOrecruitment201819/Pages/CandidateRegistration.aspx?dhs=pzBM0npN8xDjvMznSczK/5ysfx6sm9CoIAQCd0ewTtI=
DHFW Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Medical Officer Posts: 423
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be an MBBS or equivalent and should be registered with State Medical Council.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download the advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://cghealth.nic.in/ehealth/2018/DHS/Vigyapan_26.06.2018.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicant’s age must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs.5,400 per month.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Merit List.
