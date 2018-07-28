English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
DHFWS Panipat Recruitment 2018: 55 Posts, Apply Before 6th August 2018
Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th August 2018, 5:00 PM at nrhmharyana.gov.in.
Screen grab of the official website of DHFWS.
Loading...
DHFWS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 55 vacancies for various posts on contractual basis has begun on the official website of the District Health and Family Welfare Society, Panipat - nrhmharyana.gov.in. Candidates desirous of applying for more than one application need to submit separate applications along with the serial number and name of post mentioned on the form. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for DHFWS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘New Job Openings’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Download Application Form’ under ‘District Health & Family Welfare Society, Panipat inviting applications for various contractual posts under NHM.’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 7 – Send the duly filled form, application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The office of Civil Surgeon, Panipat’
Direct Link - http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/PDFs/Proformasdm.pdf
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
DHFWS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 55
DPM – 1
Secretarial Assistant – 1
Staff Nurse – 22
ANM – 11
Lab Technician – 1
Psychologist – 1
AMO Female – 1
AMO Male – 1
RBSK Coordinator – 1
Pharmacist – 2
District Assistant Health Officer – 1
Clinical Adolescent Health Officer – 1
Community Nurse – 1
Psychiatric Nurse - 1 Post
Case Registry Assistant – 1
Monitoring and Evaluation Officer – 1
Social Worker (Psychiatric) – 1
District Program Officer – 1
Accountant – 1
Senior Treatment Supervisors – 3
PPM Coordinator – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:
http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in/Writereaddata/userfiles/file/pdfs/District%20Health%20Family%20Welfare%20Society%20Panipat%20inviting%20applications%20for%20various%20contractual%20posts%20under%20NHM26072018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 42 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
How to apply for DHFWS Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘New Job Openings’ under ‘Careers’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Download Application Form’ under ‘District Health & Family Welfare Society, Panipat inviting applications for various contractual posts under NHM.’
Step 4 – a PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 6 – Fill the application form with required information
Step 7 – Send the duly filled form, application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The office of Civil Surgeon, Panipat’
Direct Link - http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/PDFs/Proformasdm.pdf
Application Fee:
The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.
DHFWS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 55
DPM – 1
Secretarial Assistant – 1
Staff Nurse – 22
ANM – 11
Lab Technician – 1
Psychologist – 1
AMO Female – 1
AMO Male – 1
RBSK Coordinator – 1
Pharmacist – 2
District Assistant Health Officer – 1
Clinical Adolescent Health Officer – 1
Community Nurse – 1
Psychiatric Nurse - 1 Post
Case Registry Assistant – 1
Monitoring and Evaluation Officer – 1
Social Worker (Psychiatric) – 1
District Program Officer – 1
Accountant – 1
Senior Treatment Supervisors – 3
PPM Coordinator – 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:
http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in/Writereaddata/userfiles/file/pdfs/District%20Health%20Family%20Welfare%20Society%20Panipat%20inviting%20applications%20for%20various%20contractual%20posts%20under%20NHM26072018.pdf
Age Limit:
The age of the applicants should not be more than 42 years.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vatican Launches Live Translation App For Papal Events
- Heat Wave in England Will Work in Favour of Indian Spinners, Assert Maninder & Prasanna
- Clouds Block 'Blood Moon' View, Ruin Century’s Longest Lunar Eclipse for Delhiites
- Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...