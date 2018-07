DHFWS Panipat Recruitment 2018: 55 Posts, Apply Before 6th August 2018

DHFWS Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 55 vacancies for various posts on contractual basis has begun on the official website of the District Health and Family Welfare Society, Panipat - nrhmharyana.gov.in . Candidates desirous of applying for more than one application need to submit separate applications along with the serial number and name of post mentioned on the form. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 6th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions mentioned below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘New Job Openings’ under ‘Careers’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Download Application Form’ under ‘District Health & Family Welfare Society, Panipat inviting applications for various contractual posts under NHM.’Step 4 – a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required informationStep 7 – Send the duly filled form, application fee along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The office of Civil Surgeon, Panipat’Direct Link - http://www.nrhmharyana.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/file/PDFs/Proformasdm.pdf The applicants need to pay Rs.100 as application fee.DHFWS Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 55DPM – 1Secretarial Assistant – 1Staff Nurse – 22ANM – 11Lab Technician – 1Psychologist – 1AMO Female – 1AMO Male – 1RBSK Coordinator – 1Pharmacist – 2District Assistant Health Officer – 1Clinical Adolescent Health Officer – 1Community Nurse – 1Psychiatric Nurse - 1 PostCase Registry Assistant – 1Monitoring and Evaluation Officer – 1Social Worker (Psychiatric) – 1District Program Officer – 1Accountant – 1Senior Treatment Supervisors – 3PPM Coordinator – 1Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:Age Limit:The age of the applicants should not be more than 42 years.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview.