Dhirubhai Ambani School Ranked Among World’s Top 10 IB Schools

New Delhi: The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) becomes the only Indian school to be placed among the Top 10 International Baccalaureate (IB) schools in the world. The ranking has been given according to an assessment by Education Advisers, the UK-based independent education consultants, said an official on Friday.

In a statement, Education Advisers said the Nita M Ambani-led DAIS, situated at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, stood at the 10th position in the 'Global Top 50 IB Schools 2019' list.

"We are happy to welcome the first Indian school -- Dhirubhai Ambani International School -- to our Global Top 50 League Tables in position 10 for International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme scores," said Les Webb, Managing Director of Education Advisers.

"It's great to see the best school in Mumbai breaking into this top 10 with an average score of 39.5 points, out of a maximum of 45," Webb remarked.

Education Advisers Limited specialises in providing information about private schools and colleges throughout the UK, as well as offering support for students applying for Higher Education.

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School was established in 2003 and ever since its first batch of IB Diploma students graduated from the school in 2007, they have consistently achieved excellent results in the IB Diploma examinations.

Speaking on the achievement, Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of DAIS, said, "This recognition exemplifies our school's culture of excellence and is truly a testament to our students' talent and hard work, and our teachers' steadfast commitment. This achievement will inspire all of us at DAIS to rededicate ourselves to provide an excellent education for our children”.

The IB Diploma Programme is a widely admired pre-university preparatory programme that is respected by leading universities across the globe. The IB programmes are offered across 5,139 schools in 156 countries.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.