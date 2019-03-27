English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhoni Knocks on Supreme Court's Door Against Amrapali over Rs 40 Crore Dues
In 2009, the Dhoni had entered into multiple agreements with Amrapali to promote the group as its brand ambassador and granted exclusive rights to the builder to use his endorsement in marketing.
File photo of Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni.
New Delhi: Former Indian skipper M S Dhoni has approached the Supreme Court against the Amrapali group seeking the apex court’s intervention to get Rs 40 crore from the group for using his services for branding and marketing activities for six years.
Dhoni pleaded the Supreme Court to earmark certain land parcels of the Amrapali group for him to protect his interests, reported The Times of India. The Supreme Court already hearing petitions filed by over 46,000 homebuyers against the Amrapali group for duping them into paying for their flats but not delivering them.
In its recent order, the Court asked the group to attach all of its properties besides those of its associate companies and their directors.
Back in 2009, the Dhoni had entered into multiple agreements with Amrapali to promote the group as its brand ambassador and granted exclusive rights to the builder to use his endorsement in marketing and public relations activities. He remained associated with the group till 2016 when he called it quits after duped homebuyers launched a social media campaign against the former cricket captain for promoting the “fraudulent” company. Dhoni’s wife Sakshi was also associated with charity operations of the Amrapali group.
Dhoni told the court that the company did not release the payments for his services and claimed that a told amount of Rs 38.95 crore is due to him. “The builder, Amrapali group, owes an amount in excess of Rs 38.95 crore of which Rs 22.53 crore is towards the principal amount and Rs 16.42 crore towards interest calculated at 18% simple interest per annum,” he said.
Along with his petition, Dhoni attached copies of his agreements with the builder. He said, “It was agreed that the firm will provide Amrapali Group with exclusive right to use his (Dhoni’s) endorsement in connection with the advertisements, marketing and PR activities. Also it was categorically agreed that all the payments under the agreement was to be paid to the applicant (Dhoni) only.”
The Supreme Court had on February 28 sent its Chairman and Managing Director Anil Sharma and two directors—Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar— to police custody for interrogation.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
