Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Applies for Gun Licence, Cites ‘Threat to Life’: Report

Sakshi Dhoni, wife of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, reportedly wants to own a gun after citing threat to her life.Sakshi has applied to the Ranchi Magistrate for the licence which is still being processed, Zee Media reported.Once approved, she intends to get a pistol or a .32 revolver for her protection.Sakshi allegedly claimed that since she spends most of her time alone at home and also travels for personal work, she feels unsafe and would like to own a gun to defend herself in case of danger.Chennai Superkings captain Dhoni already has a gun licence which he obtained in 2010.It may be noted that Dhoni’s house in Jharkhand’s Ranchi receives police protection throughout the year, with special arrangements made on sensitive occasions for extra safety.In 2017, security at his residence was beefed up fearing unruly fan behaviour after India lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy.Dhoni currently enjoys Y category security from the Jharkhand government.