DHSE Kerala Plus One improvement Result 2019 Released at dhsekerala.gov.in; Direct Link Here

DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019 | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has announced DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019 or DHSE Kerala Class 11 Improvement Result on Thursday. The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019 was declared by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education on its official website dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their score via direct here. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education conducted the improvement examination in the months of July to August.

Students who are eager to check their improvement result score can check their score from these websites as well: keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.in, results.nic.in and educatinkerala.gov.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus One results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Look for ‘Examination’ tab and click on it

Step 3: A new page will open and click on Revaluation, Scrutiny Result – I year Improvement

Step 4: Enter you roll number and registration number

Step 5: Download your DHSE Kerala Plus One Supplementary result 2019

In pursuance of the National Policy on Education the Government of Kerala established the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education in the year 1990. The Directorate is envisaged as a central agency of the state government seeking to promote all round development in Higher Secondary Education by establishing appropriate philosophies, adequate institutional network, effective administrative systems and well-qualified and motivated staff necessary to carryout academic and administrative responsibilities.

