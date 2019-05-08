Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019: Kerala 12th Results to be Out Shortly at keralaresults.nic.in; Check via App

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 or DHSE 12th Result will be released today by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) at keralaresults.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2019 | The Kerala 12th Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Result will be declared by the Kerala Secondary Education Board KSEB, also known as the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education shortly. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education DHSE, also known as Kerala Secondary Education Board will release the Kerala Plus Two Result or KSEB 12th Result on the Kerala Board's official website keralaresults.nic.in. In Kerala, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education located announced the Kerala class 12 examination timetable on 13th November. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education organised the Class 12th (DHSE) Examination for academic year 2018-19 from 6-27 March, 2019.

Students who are desperately waiting for their Kerala Plus Two Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Result 2019 can check it on examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.gov.in. Students are further advised to keep their mobile phones charged and check the internet connection on your phone and desktop. Along with this, we would request the students to keep their admit cards and hall ticket number handy so that they can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 without any hassle. (മലയാളത്തിൽ വായിക്കാം)

Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check the Kerala Result 2019, Kerala Plus Two Result 2019:

Step 1: Logon to the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for Kerala Result 2019, Kerala DHSE Class 12 Result 2019 tab

Step 3: Click on the DHSE board button, Kerala DHSE Results 2019, Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2019

Step 4: Fill in your Registration Number. Your Kerala DHSE Result 2019 will be displayed.

Step 5: The Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2019 will include information like your Hall Ticket Number, Name of the Student, Grade Points, and Result.

Step 6: Take a print out of your DHSE Kerala Result 2019 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2019 for future reference
All students, private and regular, can check their Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 on this page. Students can also check their DHSE Kerala result 2019 or DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2019 via SMS

KERALA DHSE RESULTS 2019 - CLASS 12 RESULT ON MOBILE - SMS
SMS - KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
