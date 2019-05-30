English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: DSE Kerala Announces Improvement Exam Schedule at dhsekerala.gov.in; Know Deadlines
The DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, which is also called as DHSE Kerala SAY, will be conducted to provide second chance to all those students who were unable to qualify the class 12 Kerala board examination this year.
(Image: News18.com)
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: The Department of Higher Education or DSE Kerala is all set to conduct the class 12 or Intermediate improvement examination from June 10 to June 17 for this academic session. The DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, which is also called as DHSE Kerala SAY, will be conducted to provide second chance to all those students who were unable to qualify the class 12 Kerala board examination this year.
Check the complete and comprehensive schedule by clicking on this URL http://dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/circulars/2305190402_SAYNOT.pdf
Here, is a compilation of all important exam dates and process to apply for DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, to be aware of to complete the exam day formalities.
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Subject-wise exam date
June 10, 2019 (Monday): Exams for these subjects are scheduled-Accountancy, History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronics Service Technology, Electronic Systems, Physics, Geography, Music, Gandhian Studies, English Literature.
June 11, 2019 (Tueday): Appear for these subjects- Economics, Journalism, Geology, Statistics, Computer Application, Home Science.
June 12, 2019 (Wednesday): Sit for examination of these disciplines-Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology,Chemistry, Sanskrit Sastra, Political Science.
June 13, 2019 (Thursday): candidates with subjects of English (Part I, II), Computer Information Technology, Computer Science and Information Technology have to appear in the test on this day.
June 17 (Monday): exam for these subjects Mathematics, Part III Languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya, Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics are scheduled.
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Arts stream exam date
June 10, 2019 (Monday):Main, Subsidiary subjects
June 11, 2019 (Tuesday): Literature, Aesthetics
June 12, 2019 (Wednesday): Sanskrit
June 13, 2019 (Thursday): Part-I and II of English.
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Who can appear in the exam
Candidates who failed their class 12 Kerala board exam for first time, this year. Absentees are not allowed to fill the DHSE Kerala SAY 2019 application form. Candidate can apply only in the subject he/she has failed.
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: How to fill application form
Coordinate with your respective college/school head and fill the offline application form.
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Application Fee
Fee for Improvement Exam: Rs. 500/- per subject
Fee for Practical Exam: Rs. 25/- per subject
