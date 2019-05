DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: DSE Kerala Announces Improvement Exam Schedule at dhsekerala.gov.in; Know Deadlines

DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: The Department of Higher Education or DSE Kerala is all set to conduct the class 12 or Intermediate improvement examination from June 10 to June 17 for this academic session. The DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, which is also called as DHSE Kerala SAY, will be conducted to provide second chance to all those students who were unable to qualify the class 12 Kerala board examination this year.Check the complete and comprehensive schedule by clicking on this URL http://dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/circulars/2305190402_SAYNOT.pdf Here, is a compilation of all important exam dates and process to apply for DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, to be aware of to complete the exam day formalities.DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Subject-wise exam dateJune 10, 2019 (Monday): Exams for these subjects are scheduled-Accountancy, History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronics Service Technology, Electronic Systems, Physics, Geography, Music, Gandhian Studies, English Literature.June 11, 2019 (Tueday): Appear for these subjects- Economics, Journalism, Geology, Statistics, Computer Application, Home Science.June 12, 2019 (Wednesday): Sit for examination of these disciplines-Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology,Chemistry, Sanskrit Sastra, Political Science.June 13, 2019 (Thursday): candidates with subjects of English (Part I, II), Computer Information Technology, Computer Science and Information Technology have to appear in the test on this day.June 17 (Monday): exam for these subjects Mathematics, Part III Languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya, Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics are scheduled.DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Arts stream exam dateJune 10, 2019 (Monday):Main, Subsidiary subjectsJune 11, 2019 (Tuesday): Literature, AestheticsJune 12, 2019 (Wednesday): SanskritJune 13, 2019 (Thursday): Part-I and II of English.DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Who can appear in the examCandidates who failed their class 12 Kerala board exam for first time, this year. Absentees are not allowed to fill the DHSE Kerala SAY 2019 application form. Candidate can apply only in the subject he/she has failed.DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: How to fill application formCoordinate with your respective college/school head and fill the offline application form.DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Application FeeFee for Improvement Exam: Rs. 500/- per subjectFee for Practical Exam: Rs. 25/- per subject