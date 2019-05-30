Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: DSE Kerala Announces Improvement Exam Schedule at dhsekerala.gov.in; Know Deadlines

The DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, which is also called as DHSE Kerala SAY, will be conducted to provide second chance to all those students who were unable to qualify the class 12 Kerala board examination this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 30, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: DSE Kerala Announces Improvement Exam Schedule at dhsekerala.gov.in; Know Deadlines
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: The Department of Higher Education or DSE Kerala is all set to conduct the class 12 or Intermediate improvement examination from June 10 to June 17 for this academic session. The DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, which is also called as DHSE Kerala SAY, will be conducted to provide second chance to all those students who were unable to qualify the class 12 Kerala board examination this year.

Check the complete and comprehensive schedule by clicking on this URL http://dhsekerala.gov.in/downloads/circulars/2305190402_SAYNOT.pdf

Here, is a compilation of all important exam dates and process to apply for DHSE Kerala Intermediate improvement examination 2019, to be aware of to complete the exam day formalities.

DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Subject-wise exam date

June 10, 2019 (Monday): Exams for these subjects are scheduled-Accountancy, History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English, Electronics Service Technology, Electronic Systems, Physics, Geography, Music, Gandhian Studies, English Literature.

June 11, 2019 (Tueday): Appear for these subjects- Economics, Journalism, Geology, Statistics, Computer Application, Home Science.

June 12, 2019 (Wednesday): Sit for examination of these disciplines-Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology,Chemistry, Sanskrit Sastra, Political Science.

June 13, 2019 (Thursday): candidates with subjects of English (Part I, II), Computer Information Technology, Computer Science and Information Technology have to appear in the test on this day.

June 17 (Monday): exam for these subjects Mathematics, Part III Languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya, Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics are scheduled.

DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Arts stream exam date

June 10, 2019 (Monday):Main, Subsidiary subjects

June 11, 2019 (Tuesday): Literature, Aesthetics

June 12, 2019 (Wednesday): Sanskrit

June 13, 2019 (Thursday): Part-I and II of English.

DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Who can appear in the exam

Candidates who failed their class 12 Kerala board exam for first time, this year. Absentees are not allowed to fill the DHSE Kerala SAY 2019 application form. Candidate can apply only in the subject he/she has failed.

DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: How to fill application form

Coordinate with your respective college/school head and fill the offline application form.

DHSE Kerala SAY 2019: Application Fee

Fee for Improvement Exam: Rs. 500/- per subject

Fee for Practical Exam: Rs. 25/- per subject
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram