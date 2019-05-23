Dhubri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name AGP Zabed Islam AGP Zabed Islam LEADING

Dhubri Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME HND -- -- Alakesh Roy AIUDF -- -- Badruddin Ajmal AITC -- -- Nurul Islam Choudhury SUCI -- -- Surat Jaman Mondal PJP(S) -- -- Zohirul Islam Khan RPI(A) -- -- Mehbubar Rahman BNJD -- -- Nripen Das AGP -- -- Zabed Islam Leading NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Anamika Sarkar VPI -- -- Shajahan Sheikh IND -- -- Uttam Kumar Ray IND -- -- Mir Hussain Sarkar IND -- -- Shukur Ali IND -- -- Rukunur Zaman INC -- -- Abu Taher Bepari

4. Dhubri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Lower Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.71%. The estimated literacy level of Dhubri is 59.75%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,29,730 votes which was 16.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 43.27% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,84,419 votes which was 17.61% of the total votes polled. AIUDF had a vote share of 51.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 88.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.32% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhubri was: Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,235 men, 7,52,931 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dhubri is: 26.0187 89.9857Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धुबरी, असम (Hindi); ধুবরি, অসম (Bengali); धुबरी, आसाम (Marathi); ધુબ્રી, આસામ (Gujarati); துப்ரி, அசாம் (Tamil); దుబ్రీ, అసోం (Telugu); ಧುಬ್ರಿ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ധുബ്രി, അസം (Malayalam)