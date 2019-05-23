English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhubri Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dhubri MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
4. Dhubri is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Lower Assam region of Assam in North East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.52% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.71%. The estimated literacy level of Dhubri is 59.75%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,29,730 votes which was 16.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIUDF had a vote share of 43.27% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Badruddin Ajmal of AIUDF emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,84,419 votes which was 17.61% of the total votes polled. AIUDF had a vote share of 51.65% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 10 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 88.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 76.32% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dhubri was: Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,97,235 men, 7,52,931 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dhubri Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dhubri is: 26.0187 89.9857
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: धुबरी, असम (Hindi); ধুবরি, অসম (Bengali); धुबरी, आसाम (Marathi); ધુબ્રી, આસામ (Gujarati); துப்ரி, அசாம் (Tamil); దుబ్రీ, అసోం (Telugu); ಧುಬ್ರಿ, ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ (Kannada); ധുബ്രി, അസം (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Dhubri Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
HND
--
--
Alakesh Roy
AIUDF
--
--
Badruddin Ajmal
AITC
--
--
Nurul Islam Choudhury
SUCI
--
--
Surat Jaman Mondal
PJP(S)
--
--
Zohirul Islam Khan
RPI(A)
--
--
Mehbubar Rahman
BNJD
--
--
Nripen Das
AGP
--
--
Zabed Islam
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Anamika Sarkar
VPI
--
--
Shajahan Sheikh
IND
--
--
Uttam Kumar Ray
IND
--
--
Mir Hussain Sarkar
IND
--
--
Shukur Ali
IND
--
--
Rukunur Zaman
INC
--
--
Abu Taher Bepari
