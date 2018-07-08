English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dhule Lynching: Man Seen in Video Assaulting Victims Nabbed, Total Arrests Now 25
Image for representation. Reuters
Mumbai: The man who is alleged to have led the mob attack in Maharashtra's Dhule - in which five men were killed on July 1 - has been arrested, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 25.
Dashrath Timbalke (35), a resident of Rainpada, was arrested from the neighbouring district by a team of the local crime branch on Sunday evening.
Police said that the arrest was made on the basis of a video of the assault that has gone viral. SP M Ramkumar said that Timbalke can be seen in the video wearing a white shirt and assaulting the victims with an iron rod.
“Based on reliable information, a crime branch team nabbed Timbalke and brought him to Dhule,” he said.
The police said the men were attacked by a mob of around 3,000 people because of rumours doing the rounds on WhatsApp about the presence of people in the area who kidnapped children for their organs.
The men who were killed belonged to the nomadic Nath Gosavi community, a peaceful tribe with no criminal records that survives by begging door-to-door for food.
The police so far has managed to access 40 clips of the incident that were shot by bystanders on their mobile phones. Cops said that they are only going after those assaulted the victims, and not the witnesses.
The victims were identified as Dadarao Shankarao Bhosale (36), his brother Bharat (45), Bharat Malve (45), Aagnu Srimant Ingole (20) and Raju Bhosale (47).
While Raju hailed from Gondwan village of Karnataka, the others were residents of Mangalweda in Solapur district. They were all related to each other.
