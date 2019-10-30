Diabetic Patients Infected With Dengue See More Complications, Say Tamil Nadu Doctors

Dengue is considered to be one of the most deadly and widely-spread mosquito-borne diseases around the world. With diabetes the disease, spread by bite of female mosquito Aedes aegypti, becomes more deadly and enhances the risk of complications that patients might face such as shock syndrome.

In a conversation with Times of India, doctors said that diabetes with dengue makes the patient undergo treatment for longer in hospitals or at times their health conditions worsen after which they have to be admitted to intensive care unit (ICU).

Tamil Nadu is facing the menace of dengue this year and the doctors have been witnessing more number of people testing positive for dengue in the last couple of months. Deaths due to dengue have also increased during the period.

The daily reported that as per state directorate of public health statistics, dengue has so far this year claimed lives of at least five people and over 4,000 people have tested positive for the vector-borne disease.

While some of the patients visiting hospitals are discharged within two or three days, there are some patients who show serious complications and require plasma, or are admitted to ICU as well, the report said.

Doctors told the daily that about 20 percent of dengue patients admitted had diabetes. Some of the dengue patients with diabetes who are able to control their sugar levels are discharged from the hospital early, while almost all dengue patients with unmanageable sugar levels have serious complications, the report mentioned doctors saying.

The daily reported infectious disease expert and former Chennai health officer Dr P Kuganandam saying that dengue patients with uncontrolled sugar levels complain of abdominal pain and tests show internal bleeding and circulatory collapse, which in medical terms is referred to as "shock".

Dengue haemorrhagic fever or shock syndrome commences suddenly when the patients continue to suffer from high-grade fever and severe headache.

Dr P Kuganandam further told the daily that dengue patients soon develop respiratory symptoms along with sore throat, cough, nausea and vomiting. He said, by the time the patients reach hospitals, there pulse rate and blood pressure drop down as well as there is blueness around their mouth.

Dr Kuganandam said that doctors while attending such patients witness blood in their saliva, stool and nose.

People with low immunity, pregnant women, children, elderly people and patients with diabetes, hypertension and other ailments are more prone to mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Yellow fever, zika virus among others.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.