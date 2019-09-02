Diagnostic Centers Mushroom in Hyderabad to Make Money as Monsoon Diseases See Steep Rise in the City

With mosquito-borne diseases and water-borne diseases seeing a steep rise in last few weeks, people who are unwell, having high body temperatures are flocking to various diagnostic centres in Hyderabad for blood tests and other laboratory tests including dengue test. Subsequently, private practitioners and hospitals are prescribing a series of laboratory tests for patients to check for symptoms like dengue, chikungunya, malaria, typhoid, jaundice, seasonal flu.

Subsequently, each individual is spending anything between Rs 1,000 to 3,000 on laboratory tests alone, a report in The Hans India has revealed. The sudden spurt in seasonal diseases means scores of diagnostic centres have mushroomed in the state capital and are doing brisk business during 'fever' season.

According to The Hans India report, some branches of noted diagnostic centres are seeing nearly 100 to 200 registrations daily for lab tests related to fever.

Furthermore, a single branch alone is seeing 15 to 20 dengue tests and small diagnostic centres are seeing 10 to 20 people coming for blood tests including two to five dengue tests.

Furthermore, corporate and private hospitals that have their own diagnostic set up are also prescribing various lab tests to check the health condition, disease symptoms and then start the medication of patients.

A few of the hospitals, according to The Hans India have their own packages under which various blood tests are being conducted for patients, with some hospitals already showing the strain by not being able to allot beds to fever cases.

Dengue patients who are getting admitted in private hospitals are taking a week to be discharged, leading to a shortage in beds.

One of the reasons laboratories are making money is the fact that people are scared and anxious, running to diagnostic centres to get dengue test done after they fall ill, or get a fever, fearing that they have contracted dengue.

A number of them are getting the Dengue NS1 Antigen test done to know whether they have been affected with dengue or not. The Dengue NS1 Antigen test costs more than Dengue Serology that is prescribed after four or five days if the patient does not recover fully from the medications, reported The Hans India.

As per reports, more than 1,400 people have been affected with dengue fever in Telangana with the state High Court asking the state government to take immediate preventive measures to curb dengue across the state and to inform the court by September 7 about steps taken and public awareness programmes contemplated by the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.