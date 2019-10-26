'Dial 112': UP Changes Police Emergency Number 100, Integrates Additional Fire, Ambulance Services

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has changed its emergency response number 100 to 112, integrating with it additional services such as fire, ambulance and state disaster relief.

The new integrated emergency response hotline was launched by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here in the presence of Director General of Police UP OP Singh, ADG 112 Aseem Arun and other senior officials.

Officials have, however, said the emergency response service numbers currently in place, including fire (101) and ambulance (102,108), will continue to work till “112” becomes popular enough.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Adityanath imposed his faith in technology as means of “winning the trust of the people.” He explained that the aim for introducing a holistic emergency number is to reduce the response time in providing “immediate assistance to people in emergency situations.”

“Technology, over time, has helped in changing the image of the police as ‘public friendly’ and it is the responsibility of police to establish law and order with a humanitarian approach. There have been international level events being organised successfully by Uttar Pradesh police with the help of technology as seen in the Kumbh mela at Prayagaraj and the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas this year,” Adityanath said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took pot shots at the government in a tweet. “Someone should go and tell those innocent people that the essence of good deeds can’t be hidden by a curtain,” he wrote.

At the moment, 20 states and union territories in the country have already adopted single emergency number 112 with Delhi being the most recent city.

