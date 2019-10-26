'Dial 112': UP Changes Police Emergency Number 100, Integrates Additional Fire, Ambulance Services
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that the aim for introducing a holistic emergency number is to reduce the response time in providing 'immediate assistance to people in emergency situations.'
Image for representation.
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has changed its emergency response number 100 to 112, integrating with it additional services such as fire, ambulance and state disaster relief.
The new integrated emergency response hotline was launched by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here in the presence of Director General of Police UP OP Singh, ADG 112 Aseem Arun and other senior officials.
Officials have, however, said the emergency response service numbers currently in place, including fire (101) and ambulance (102,108), will continue to work till “112” becomes popular enough.
Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Adityanath imposed his faith in technology as means of “winning the trust of the people.” He explained that the aim for introducing a holistic emergency number is to reduce the response time in providing “immediate assistance to people in emergency situations.”
“Technology, over time, has helped in changing the image of the police as ‘public friendly’ and it is the responsibility of police to establish law and order with a humanitarian approach. There have been international level events being organised successfully by Uttar Pradesh police with the help of technology as seen in the Kumbh mela at Prayagaraj and the Pravasi Bhartiya Diwas this year,” Adityanath said.
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took pot shots at the government in a tweet. “Someone should go and tell those innocent people that the essence of good deeds can’t be hidden by a curtain,” he wrote.
At the moment, 20 states and union territories in the country have already adopted single emergency number 112 with Delhi being the most recent city.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League to Commence on November 30, Broadcaster to be Confirmed in a Week
- Stop Tearing Other Women Down: Did Selena Gomez Just Shield Ex-beau Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey Baldwin?
- Terrifying Model of Future-Humans Depicts How Office Workers Might Look 20 Years Later
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now